Minster for measures to encourage industrialization, resolving issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries, and Commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha, stressed on Tuesday the need for measures that help resolve issues faced by industries and encourage the establishment of new industrial units in the province.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting here, emphasized that the Department of Industries and Commerce could play a very important role in the development of Pakistan, especially the province of Sindh.

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Rashid Solangi, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, and officers of the department and Sindh Government Printing Press, as well as contractors, attended the meeting.

The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of various organizations and sections of the Department of Industry and Commerce.

Younus Dagha urged the officers to work with dedication and honesty to solve the problems of existing industries in Sindh and promote new industries. The caretaker government intended to complete the ongoing projects of the industries and commerce department at an accelerated pace so that a better line of action could be provided to the incoming government, he maintained.