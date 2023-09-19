Open Menu

Minster For Measures To Encourage Industrialization, Resolving Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Minster for measures to encourage industrialization, resolving issues

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries, and Commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha, stressed on Tuesday the need for measures that help resolve issues faced by industries and encourage the establishment of new industrial units in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries, and Commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha, stressed on Tuesday the need for measures that help resolve issues faced by industries and encourage the establishment of new industrial units in the province.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting here, emphasized that the Department of Industries and Commerce could play a very important role in the development of Pakistan, especially the province of Sindh.

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Rashid Solangi, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, and officers of the department and Sindh Government Printing Press, as well as contractors, attended the meeting.

The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of various organizations and sections of the Department of Industry and Commerce.

Younus Dagha urged the officers to work with dedication and honesty to solve the problems of existing industries in Sindh and promote new industries. The caretaker government intended to complete the ongoing projects of the industries and commerce department at an accelerated pace so that a better line of action could be provided to the incoming government, he maintained.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rashid SITE Commerce Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of ..

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for enhancing agr ..

43 minutes ago
 Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumsta ..

Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Min ..

43 minutes ago
 HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups ..

HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups in political, electoral arenas ..

43 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

43 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Lati ..

IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Latif in Peshawar

43 minutes ago
Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

1 hour ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

1 hour ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

59 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

59 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan