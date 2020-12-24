UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minster Inspects Facilities For Visitors At E&T Dept Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Minster inspects facilities for visitors at E&T Dept offices

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Thursday paid a visit to Excise & Taxation Department offices at the DC Office Complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the public for transfer of properties and registration of vehicles.

Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas was also present.

The minister said that under the queue management system, the provision of facilities should be provided to the visitors without any discrimination on 'First come first served' basis.

He said that weekly visits were being conducted to review the performance of the government departments.

The minister directed the Excise and Taxation officers to focus on solving public problems purely on merit.

app/ir

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit Vehicles Government Merit Packaging Limited PP-36

Recent Stories

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

18 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

21 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

35 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.