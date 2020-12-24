Minster inspects facilities for visitors at E&T Dept offices

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Thursday paid a visit to Excise & Taxation Department offices at the DC Office Complex and inspected the facilities being provided to the public for transfer of properties and registration of vehicles.

Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas was also present.

The minister said that under the queue management system, the provision of facilities should be provided to the visitors without any discrimination on 'First come first served' basis.

He said that weekly visits were being conducted to review the performance of the government departments.

The minister directed the Excise and Taxation officers to focus on solving public problems purely on merit.

app/ir