Minster suspends top NHA official over absence from duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Wednesday suspended a top official of National Highway Authority (NHA) for being absent from duty in the flood-affected area.

The minister suspended General Manager NHA Sindh Sultan Abro.

"Non-presence of any officer from duty during floods will not be acceptable. All staff including Chairman NHA are present in the field. Abro was found absent from duty on the flood-affected area," he said in a statement issued here.

The minister said public service and maintenance of national highways were the top priority of the ministry.