UrduPoint.com

Minus 7.5 Degree Centigrade Records In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Minus 7.5 degree centigrade records in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -7.5 degree centigrade and -15.0, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

While, strong gusty winds are likely to below in the coastal belt, Kech, Gwadar, Washuk, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Bolan, Sibi, Mastung, Kharan, Zhob and its surrounding areas.

Sea conditions along the Balochistan coast would remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the open sea during the period.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Zhob Sibi Bolan Kharan Mastung Awaran Ziarat Panjgur Surab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

42 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.