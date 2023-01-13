Minus 7.5 degree centigrade records in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -7.5 degree centigrade and -15.0, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

While, strong gusty winds are likely to below in the coastal belt, Kech, Gwadar, Washuk, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Bolan, Sibi, Mastung, Kharan, Zhob and its surrounding areas.

Sea conditions along the Balochistan coast would remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the open sea during the period.