Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary Sec

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for education Makhdoom Raza Bukhari Tuesday said that 'minus Buzdar formula' was a conspiracy against interest of "Seraiki Waseb".

He said that dislodging Usman Buzdar from CM's slot was unacceptable, saying that they condemn the very idea being discussed publicly.

While talking to media persons, he said Usman Buzdar had launched saveral development projects across the province, particularly under-developed regions of Southern Punjab.

He must be given credit for his contributions that have never been played and witnessed here in the past, he added.