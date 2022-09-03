MIPD organizes Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Millennium Institute of Professional Development (MIPD) and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum and Assessments (DIQCA) on Sunday organized Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022 to appreciate the teachers for their efforts to enhance quality of teaching and learning nationwide.

Teaching & Learning Excellence Awards 2022 were presented for securing distinctions in Foundation courses, MIP, and for being star teachers in Pearson Edexcel iPrimary and Cambridge Check Point Examinations. Awards were also distributed among Programme leaders for Cambridge International Certificate in Teaching and Learning CICTL, and Cambridge International Certificate for teaching with Digital Technology CICTDT.

Professor Quintin McKellar CBE was the chief guest of the ceremony who heightened the multifarious responsibility of teachers in an era of interconnected dimensions and emphasized that flexibility, opportunity, and community are the basic components for excellence in education.

He appreciated the dedication and commitment of The Millennium Education Group, their leadership, management, as well as the professionalism of teachers who are nurturing the future of Pakistan. He concluded his address and quoted, "The future of Pakistan is indeed in safe hands."While addressing the occasion, Dr Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, congratulated the awardees and celebrated their endeavours for achieving outstanding results within their disciplines which reflects their commitment to an ongoing, clearly articulated, shared process of continued enhancement.