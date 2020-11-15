(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal on Sunday appreciated the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government for creating awareness among the women to freely play role in country's progress.

In an interview with state television channel, he said that despite harsh weather, women come out of their houses to cast their votes for Gilgit-Baltistan elections. The turnout noted in this elections was remarkable as compared to the previous elections, he stated.

Commenting on untoward incident during G-B polls, he said there was no incident reported in any polling stations.

He added that election process was held in a free and transparent manner.

To a question, Mir Afzal said that after formation of the government, the caretaker set up would leave the official places for newly selected members.

He hoped that next government would focus on development and uplift of the area.

To another question about sectarianism issue, he said all the community members belonging to different school of thoughts were living in a peaceful environment and no such thing was observed in any part of the region.