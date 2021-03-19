Mir Afzal Khan posted as joint Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Mir Afzal Khan' a BS-20 officer of Secretrait Group is transferred and posted as joint Secretary , National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division, said a Notification issued by Establishment Division.

According to Notification, Mir Afzal, a BS-19 officer officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted at Federal Broad of Revenue (FBR) is promoted to BS-20 in that Group on regular basis.

On Promotion, Mir Afzal Khan is transferred and posted as joint Secretary , National Health Services , Regulations & Coordination Division with immediate effect untill further orders' said Notification.