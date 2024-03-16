Mir Ali Attack Martyrs' Funeral Prayers Held At Bannu Cantt
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The funeral of the seven martyred soldiers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting the terrorists' attack on the military post including two officers were held at Bannu Cantt on Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The funeral of the seven martyred soldiers who embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting the terrorists' attack on the military post including two officers were held at Bannu Cantt on Saturday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the funeral prayers of martyrs including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (resident of Karachi), Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar (resident of Talagang), Havaldar Sabir (resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of Kohat), and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of Abbottabad) were offered in Bannu Cantt.
"The martyrs will be buried in their native areas with full military honours. However, a large number of military and civil officials including General Officer Commanding Major General Anjum Riaz attended the funeral prayers," the ISPR said.
"Pakistan Army will continue to render sacrifices till the last drop of blood for the defence of the dear motherland," the ISPR said.
