Open Menu

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri Takes Oath As Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has taken the oath of office as a Minister during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Governor House, Quetta.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.

On this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Capt (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Khoso, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Asim Kurd Gello, Members of the Assembly Sheikh Zarak Khan Mandokhail, Senators Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and others were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Asim Kurd Gello

Recent Stories

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

28 minutes ago
 COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

1 hour ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

1 hour ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

2 hours ago
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

2 hours ago
 MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

2 hours ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan