Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

The oath was administered by Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, marking the official commencement of his responsibilities.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) In a formal ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Domki took the oath of office as the Caretaker Chief Minister of the province.

The consensus on appointing Mir Ali Mardan Domki as the Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister was achieved through deliberations between the government and the opposition within the parliamentary committee. This committee included prominent figures such as the outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, as well as Zamrak Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from the government's side. Representing the opposition were Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younus Zehri, and Ahmed Nawaz.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the seventh individual to assume the role of Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, hails from the Baloch tribe and has ancestral ties to Lahri, his birthplace.

Born on October 13, 1972, Mir Ali Mardan Domki is the offspring of the esteemed former senator, Mir Huzoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator during the years 1975 to 1977.

Educationally accomplished, Ali Mardan Domki holds a Master's degree in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University. His journey into the political arena began with his appointment as Tehsil Nazim of Lahri, a position he adeptly held from 2002 to 2005. His administrative acumen led to his subsequent role as District Nazim in Sibi, where he served from 2005 to 2010.

Ali Mardan's family boasts a legacy of political prominence. His brother, Dostin Domki, has notably served as a Member of the Balochistan Assembly and even held the esteemed position of Minister of State. Moreover, his maternal grandfather none other than the distinguished former Governor of Balochistan, Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, further enriching the historic tapestry that Ali Mardan Domki is intricately woven into.