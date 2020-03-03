Mir Asadullah Baloch approves 225 cases of needy patients treatment under BPEF

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare Department Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday chaired the eleventh meeting of Balochistan Public Endowment Fund (BPEF)'s Board where the meeting approved 225 new cases of needy people from different districts of province for treatments.

The meeting was informed that these patients of arrangement were being made in province and country's best hospitals in order to provide to better healthcare facilities in which cases were 102 of Cenar Hospital, 43 of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC), 77 cases of other hospitals' penal and 03 cases were in- completion.

The meeting was told that under Balcohistan Public Endowment Fund so far the treatment of many people has been arranged despite cure of seven persons suffering dangerous diseases had also been provided medical aid who have now returned to normal life.

On the occasion, the Minister said those hospital were cheaper in provision of standard treatments that we should prefer same hospitals for treatment of patients in order to save hefty funds for other poor patients of medical aid.

He said patients' cases were being increased from allocation funds of Balochistan Public Health Endowment for which the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan would be discussed on this issue for boosting funds of it, aiming to provide healthcare facilities to poor people in province.

He said a committee would be constituted under Balochistan Public Endowment Fund to conduct survey in respective hospitals to address those patients who were under treatment of Balochistan Public Endowment Fund, saying that purpose of this measure to ensure treatment of needy patients.

"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with other hospitals of province in view of patient interest", he said adding that provincial government was taking steps to ensure treatment of entire patients without color and race.

Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Rauf Baloch, Director General of Social Welfare Ehsanullah Mardanzai, Balochistan Awamir Fund's Program Director Mumtaz Ahmed Baloch, Program Coordinator, Deputy Director Social Welfare, representatives of BMC and Cenar Hosptial attended the meeting.