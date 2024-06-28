Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to local people

Leader of Balochistan National Party-Awami and Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Asadullah Baloch has emphasized the need for allocating sizeable funds for initiating flagship projects in less developed areas to accommodate all sectors and ensuring equal distribution of development budget for all districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Leader of Balochistan National Party-Awami and Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Asadullah Baloch has emphasized the need for allocating sizeable funds for initiating flagship projects in less developed areas to accommodate all sectors and ensuring equal distribution of development budget for all districts of the province. “Equality in the distribution of funds in the Public Sector Development Funds (PSDP) to all Constituencies of the province would help remove the sense of deprivation prevails among people living in remote areas of the province,” he said while talking to media persons here Friday.

Asadullah Baloch said to bring the disgruntled people in mainstream, there is a dire need to initiate flagship projects in Balochistan and boost economic activities in the region and ensure employment opportunities to the local people.

He asked the provincial government to give priorities to less developed areas in the public sector development program as they would help in bringing prosperity to local areas.

He also urged the Federal government to ensure maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Balochistan in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Reko Diq.

He said that the Balochistan government remained elusive to provide employment and over 25,000 graduates were being added to unemployed individuals every year. Asad Baloch said that around 7,000 engineers and over 3,000 doctors were waiting for a decent job and source of income which would continue to increase anxiety among the youth with each passing day.

He suggested that the provincial government should announced employment allowance of Rs 50,000 for engineers and up to Rs 100,000 for doctors.

Baloch stressed that the government should initiate projects for the welfare of formers and provide subsidy on seeds, electricity, agriculture equipments and fertilizers. He also emphasized that the government should provide scholarships to 10,000 youth of the province and sends them abroad for getting higher education in the world top veracities.

He said that it appeared that the claim of the provincial government for providing employment to youth of the province had gone at the back burner in the budget 2024-25.

The Balochistan government should work hard to fulfill the vacuum and provide jobs to the youth, he added.

Asad Baloch said that people were also facing lack of clean drinking water and basic health facilities across the province.

It was the responsibility of the government to provide basic amenities of life to our people, which should be taken by the government seriously, he added.

He said that the government should follow meritocracy and bring transparency to address the structural flaws and shortcomings and strengthen the institutions of the province.

Asadullah claimed that there were around 15000 ghost teachers in Balochistan and urged the provincial government to introduce productive and constructive reforms in education department.

Baloch said that Balochistan had more than 6,000 government-run schools out of shelter and thousands of other with no water, electricity, toilet and playground facilities which demonstrate the government’s claim of educational emergency in the province.

“When children have been deprived of education and youth being denied of job opportunities then it would give room to frustration and lack of opportunities would also boil violence and crime in the society”, he said.

He stated that poverty in Balochistan was higher compared to other regions due to the lack of infrastructure. He urged the government to prioritize improving irrigation infrastructure and water resource management and to allocate more funds to the irrigation and agriculture sectors.

He expressed his dismay over lack of health facilities, poor condition of the public hospitals of the province.

He said that there was urgent need for taking prompt action for bringing comprehensive reforms in health sector, provision of medicines and basic facilities, cleanness in the hospitals.

Balochistan government, he said should allocate funds and establish autonomous hospitals and to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipment to fulfill the need of the hour.

“The government should expedite efforts to ensure the availability of free medicines in public hospitals of the province as many people could not afford expensive medicines,” Asadullah Baloch added.