Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Mir Chakar Khan Rind University providing education, skill opportunities to students: Dr. Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Sibi Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Thursday said that the University was providing wider opportunities to students for skills and employment along with improving education and communication in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the fourth meeting of the academic council of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University held in the video conference hall.

Various administrative, financial and educational programs were approved in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch expressed his satisfaction on the administrative and educational affairs saying that any carelessness on educational, teaching, administrative affairs including economic routines would not be tolerated.

The Heads of all the Sections, Faculty Members and Staff have put their best efforts to further improve their performance, he said.

He said that in addition to access to modern sciences, new technology should be fully utilized and sustainable development depended on knowledge and skills.

Vice-Chancellor (MCKRU) Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said that all the projects of the University should be completed on time and appreciated the performance of budget controls on maintaining financial management in the budget statements of 2022-2023.

We have to use all our abilities to make Mir Chakar Khan Rand University self-sustainable and give it a top position at the national level, he said.

Earlier, the Finance Department presented the budget for the financial year 2023-2024, which was approved by majority vote.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the third Academic Council, he approved new educational programs including BS Economics, BS Tourism, Hospitality and Heritage Management, BS Commerce in view of the importance of Mehrgarh civilization and its socio-economic aspects and gave Approval "Establishment of Mehrgarh Institute of Heritage and Tourism Management".

The meeting also approved the establishment of "business Incubation Center" to provide commercial facilities to the students, which would help the students in getting startups, internships and employment in the market.

Secretary Colleges, Higher and Technical Education, Government of Balochistan representative Lal Jan Jaffer, Pro Vice Chancellor (MCKRU) Professor Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Registrar Dr. Humayun Yousuf Shahwani, all heads of educational programs participated in the meeting at the University.

