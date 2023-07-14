Mir Changez congratulates Atiq Khan after joining PPP in Balochistan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Provincial President Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali on Friday said that important political and tribal personalities from Balochistan were in touch with the central and provincial leadership of the party and soon they would announce their formal joining the PPP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Provincial President Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali on Friday said that important political and tribal personalities from Balochistan were in touch with the central and provincial leadership of the party and soon they would announce their formal joining the PPP.

He shared these views while talking to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Atiq Khan Kakar when a delegation led by him.

The delegation comprised on PPP's Provincial President Mir, Changez Khan Jamali and Provincial Executive Committee member Syed Hasnain.

Political leader Waheed Khan Kakar was also present on this occasion.

In the meeting, Provincial President Mir Changez Khan Jamali invited Atiq Khan Kakar to join the People's Party on behalf of President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Atiq Khan Kakar accepted the invitation and announced to join the Pakistan People's Party.

Mr. Kakar said that he would soon formally join the People's Party along with his colleagues in a major inclusion programme.

On this occasion, Provincial President of People's Party Mir Mir Changez Jamali and Hasnain Hashmi congratulated and welcomed Atiq Khan Kakar on joining Pakistan People's Party.

Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and Syed Hasnain Hashmi said that Pakistan People's Party has emerged as a major political and democratic Party in Balochistan, the clear proof of which was the local elections in the province.

He said that Pakistan People's Party would get full success in the coming general elections by participating fully, party workers should start preparations for the general elections now and ensure that their Names were registered in the voter lists so that they could elect their representatives through voting in the general elections.