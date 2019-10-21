UrduPoint.com
Mir Ehsan Condoles Death Of Commissioner Makran Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:03 PM

Mir Ehsan condoles death of Commissioner Makran Division

Former, member of provincial assembly, Chief of Malangzai Ehsan Ahmed Khan on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over death of Commissioner Makran Division Captain Tariq Zehir and three other died in accident near Bencha area of Kalat few days ago

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Former, member of provincial assembly, Chief of Malangzai Ehsan Ahmed Khan on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over death of Commissioner Makran Division Captain Tariq Zehir and three other died in accident near Bencha area of Kalat few days ago.

In a condolence message issued here,he expressed his condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace forth departed soul and patience for the family to bear this with fortitude.

He also paid rich tribute to Commissioner Makran Division on his service and said Captain Traiq Zehri was industrious and honest officer, his serving would always be remembered in province.

However, Commissioner Makran Division Captain Tariq Zehri along with three others died in collision between a car and pick up vehicle carrying Iranian petrol in Bencha area of Kalat district on Thursday night.

