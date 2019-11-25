UrduPoint.com
Mir Hasil Khan Bizinjo Urges Opposition Parties To Work For Strengthening Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

Mir Hasil Khan Bizinjo urges opposition parties to work for strengthening democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader of National Party, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizinjo Monday urged the opposition parties to be united for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy.

Talking to the media persons here, Bizinjo said he would not be the part of any conspiracy and continue to support the government.

He said every state institution should remain in their jurisdictions and there was no need to meddle in others' affairs.

He stressed the need for strengthening the institutions.

Bizinjo said that any conspiracy against democracy would be foiled through democratic process, adding that nobody would be allowed to transform the parliamentary system.

He said that the opposition parties was ready for holding dialogue over the nomination of members of Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure independence of state institutions.

