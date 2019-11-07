UrduPoint.com
Mir Jam Kamal Khan Directs Action Against Officials Responsible For Ziarat Annexe's Substandard Construction

Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday directed immediate action against officials, contractors and consultants responsible for the substandard construction work of Chief Minister's Annexe in Ziarat and misusing of funds

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday directed immediate action against officials, contractors and consultants responsible for the substandard construction work of Chief Minister's Annexe in Ziarat and misusing of funds.

The case should be sent to the Anti-Corruption Department, he ordered.

He took the decision on the recommendations of Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT), which held an inquiry into substandard construction of the annexe on the chief minister's directives, a press release said.

The CMIT, in its report submitted to the chief minister, held the officials of communications, and planning and development departments responsible for substandard construction of the annexe, increase in its cost and provision of official equipment to the contractors without approval of the authority concerned.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to submit progress report within 30 days, besides taking steps to make monitoring system more effective for implementation of the planning and development schemes in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

