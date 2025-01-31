Mir Jan Jamali Meets TIKA Head Halil Ibrahim
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Eminent politician and honorary Consul General.of Republic of Turkiye Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali met Turkish Development agency TIKA's head Halil Ebrahim in Karachi and highlighted the strengthening ties between both the countries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Eminent politician and honorary Consul General.of Republic of Turkiye Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali met Turkish Development agency TIKA's head Halil Ebrahim in Karachi and highlighted the strengthening ties between both the countries.
They underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation. It is expected that this collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes, enhancing mutual understanding and benefits.
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road29 seconds ago
-
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim31 seconds ago
-
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah34 seconds ago
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package12 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations23 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO46 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases50 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn50 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign50 minutes ago