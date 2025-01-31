Open Menu

Mir Jan Jamali Meets TIKA Head Halil Ibrahim

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM

Eminent politician and honorary Consul General.of Republic of Turkiye Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali met Turkish Development agency TIKA's head Halil Ebrahim in Karachi and highlighted the strengthening ties between both the countries

They underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation. It is expected that this collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes, enhancing mutual understanding and benefits.

