UrduPoint.com

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Extends Gratitude To Turkiye For Helping Flood-hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali extends gratitude to Turkiye for helping flood-hit people

Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said the assistance provided by Turkiye to the flood victims in Balochistan spoke volumes about its deep friendship with Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said the assistance provided by Turkiye to the flood victims in Balochistan spoke volumes about its deep friendship with Pakistan.

He, in a message, said the recent disastrous monsoon rains caused massive human and material losses in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.

Mir Jan, who is also the Honorary Consul General for Turkiye, said Turkiye was one of the few countries who sent aid to the flood victims in their hour of need.

He said: "Remembering our Pakistani brothers and sisters during these hard times is a gesture that a true brother-like-friend can make alone.

People and government of Balochistan would always be indebted to this brotherly country whose people are bonded in deep historical relations and affection with us." He said that undoubtedly, Turkiye made amazing progress in a very short period of time and reached the heights of development in various fields. "In this way, Turkey made it clear to the world that it is a courageous, modern and strong nation which is a role model for all Muslim nations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Governor Flood Turkey Progress Muslim All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments on plea for action against f ..

Court seeks arguments on plea for action against former NAB DG Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alle ..

Vatican Says No Evidence to Launch Probe Into Alleged Sexual Assault by Canadian ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in ..

Guterres Says Parties to Grain Deal Have Worked in Good Faith, Urges Them to Con ..

4 minutes ago
 W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Exce ..

W. Virginia Deputy Sheriff Charged With Using Excessive Force, Cover Up - Justic ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send I ..

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP F ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.