Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali meets Turkish Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye for Quetta, met with H.E. Mr. Irfan Neziroglu, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, education, and culture, with both dignitaries emphasizing the importance of people-to-people contacts and institutional linkages.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali and the Turkish Ambassador explored opportunities for economic cooperation, including trade and investment, and discussed ways to promote cultural exchange programs.

The meeting highlighted the potential for Pakistani businesses to tap into the Turkish market and vice versa, and both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye relations.

This meeting is expected to further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.