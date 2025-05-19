Mir Kabir Congratulates NP's Newly Elected Body Of District Kalat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Central Secretary General of the National Party (NP), Mir Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi on Monday congratulated the newly elected cabinet members of the National Party (NP) District Kalat including its President Comrade Zahoor Baloch, Vice President Haji Qadir Umrani.
Newly elected cabinet members of NP including District President Comrade Zahoor Balcoh, Vice President Haji Qakdir Umrani General Secretary Abdul Rehman Sarpara, Deputy General Secretary Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Muhammad Shahi,
Women Secretary Shazia Akbar Zehri, Finance Secretary Mir Hasil Khan Lango, Coordination Secretary Aslam Lango, Information Secretary Mir Saadat Khan Lango, Labor Secretary Khalil Mughal, Social Media Secretary Haqdad Sumalani and Youth Secretary Khalil Jatak.
Ex, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahee expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would further organize and strengthen the National Party in Kalat district by promoting the party program and mission.
He said that they would play a full role in organizing the people of the area on the party platform to advance the national struggle and highlight collective public issues.
Mir Kabir said that the National Party is an organized democratic party consisting of sincere and conscious political workers and through democratic process from the unit to the center, organizational responsibilities are given to political workers.
He said that the Kalat has been the historical national center of Balochistan and even in the present era, the people and political workers here have always struggled vigorously for democracy.
The newly elected district cabinet should devote all its efforts to taking the party message to every home and facing the challenges facing the nation and advance the national democratic struggle in an organized manner.
