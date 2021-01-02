Mir Mohammad, Senior Private Secretary, Deptt. of Energy, retired

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::Mir Mohammad, Senior Private Secretary, Grade 18, who was serving in the Department of Energy and Electronics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has retired at the age of 60.

An announcement has been made about his retirement.

In this connection, a farewell party, shield was given in honor of the retired officer of grade 18.

Zubair Khan and other senior officials of the department also graced the occasion. Meanwhile, the Secretary Energy paid tributes to the retiring officer for his services. Finally, the Secretary Energy also presented an honorary shield to the retired Senior Private Secretary Mir Muhammad.