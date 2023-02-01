UrduPoint.com

Mir Murad Baloch Appointed Honorary Consul General Germany For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 09:57 PM

The German government appointed Mir Murad Baloch as its honorary consul general for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The German government appointed Mir Murad Baloch as its honorary consul general for Balochistan.

The German Ambassador in Pakistan, Alfred Grannas took to the social media network Twitter and announced the appointment of Mir Murad Baloch as the honorary consul general for Balochistan.

"Mir Murad Baloch will be now our man in Balochistan", the Ambassador said.

Murad Baloch is a well-known social activist and one the active civil society members, belongs to the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

