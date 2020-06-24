Mir Nadir Ali Abro recovers from Coronavirus

Sindh's renowned writer, columnist, social reformer and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Mir Nadir Ali Abro has recovered from Corona Virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh's renowned writer, columnist, social reformer and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Mir Nadir Ali Abro has recovered from Corona Virus.

District Health Officer Dr.

Asif Raza Brohi has issued a letter of recovery to Mir Nadir Ali permitting him to leave isolation where he was for the last ten days. Mir Nadir Ali Abro is son of renowned Sindhi writer, intellectual, Judge, politician, social reformer, educator and journalist Comrade Taj Muhammad Abro.