UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mir Nadir Ali Abro Recovers From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Mir Nadir Ali Abro recovers from Coronavirus

Sindh's renowned writer, columnist, social reformer and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Mir Nadir Ali Abro has recovered from Corona Virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh's renowned writer, columnist, social reformer and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Shaheed Benazirabad, Mir Nadir Ali Abro has recovered from Corona Virus.

District Health Officer Dr.

Asif Raza Brohi has issued a letter of recovery to Mir Nadir Ali permitting him to leave isolation where he was for the last ten days. Mir Nadir Ali Abro is son of renowned Sindhi writer, intellectual, Judge, politician, social reformer, educator and journalist Comrade Taj Muhammad Abro.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed From

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

23 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

1 hour ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

1 hour ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.