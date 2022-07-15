UrduPoint.com

Mir Naseebullah Marree Takes Notice Of Gastro Diseases' Medicine Shortage In Kohlu.

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday took notice of shortage of medicines related to gastro diseases in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree on Friday took notice of shortage of medicines related to gastro diseases in Kohlu.

He also directed Health Department to immediately provide medicines to the area in order to reduce shortage of medicines to prevent gastro epidemic timely for ensuring protection of health of public in the area.

He said that efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to the people at their doorstep.

The minister directed the medical staff to stay alert and provide every possible medical assistance to patients.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu gave Rs 50,000 from his pocket to MS, DHQ to purchase medicines on emergency.

