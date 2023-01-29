UrduPoint.com

Mir Ramen Calls For Formulating Mechanism To Control Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Mir Ramen calls for formulating mechanism to control road accidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Mir Ramen Mohammad Hasni on Sunday urged the government to make a proper mechanism to control the increasing rate of road accidents in Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said that the dilapidated and narrow single lane highways were one of the major causes for vehicle collisions.

With increasing traffic especially on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways, traffic accidents on the highways in Balochistan was getting worse with every passing day, he added.

He said besides the upgradation and widening of highways in the province the fitness of the vehicles plying on the roads should also be checked and monitored on regular basis.

The National Highway Authority should launch a series of awareness campaigns across the province to sensitize the commuters regarding safe driving, he added.

Ramen said the government, along with NHA must take action against the drivers for over-speeding which was the main reason for accidents.

He said the dualization work on Karachi to Quetta road should expedite to provide better facilities to the commuters and minimise the number of traffic accidents.

He also urged the Federal government to include the projects of dualization of various highways of the province in the next PSDP and initiate more road development projects.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic NHA Sunday Government

Recent Stories

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Councilâ€™s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Councilâ€™s committee reviews services of SEWA

30 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

4 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

5 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

7 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.