Mir Ramen calls for formulating mechanism to control road accidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Mir Ramen Mohammad Hasni on Sunday urged the government to make a proper mechanism to control the increasing rate of road accidents in Balochistan.

Talking to APP, he said that the dilapidated and narrow single lane highways were one of the major causes for vehicle collisions.

With increasing traffic especially on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways, traffic accidents on the highways in Balochistan was getting worse with every passing day, he added.

He said besides the upgradation and widening of highways in the province the fitness of the vehicles plying on the roads should also be checked and monitored on regular basis.

The National Highway Authority should launch a series of awareness campaigns across the province to sensitize the commuters regarding safe driving, he added.

Ramen said the government, along with NHA must take action against the drivers for over-speeding which was the main reason for accidents.

He said the dualization work on Karachi to Quetta road should expedite to provide better facilities to the commuters and minimise the number of traffic accidents.

He also urged the Federal government to include the projects of dualization of various highways of the province in the next PSDP and initiate more road development projects.