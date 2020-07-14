Mir Reza posted DC Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The competent authority has transferred Mir Reza Ozgen (PAS BS-18), Chief Foreign Aid, Planning & Development Department and posted him as Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera in his own pay and scale against the vacant post, in the best public interest with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.