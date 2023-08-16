Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two leaders have extended best wishes to the caretaker Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) Former Provincial Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday and felicitated him on assuming the office.

The two leaders extended best wishes to the caretaker Prime Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his gratitude to both the leaders.

Earlier, the PM expressed the resolve to take necessary steps to increase foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He was chairing different meetings pertaining to matters of various ministries in Islamabad on Tuesday

The Prime Minister also pledged commitment of the caretaker setup to ensure continuity of the policies aimed at revamping country's economy.

He said public welfare projects will continue without interruption.

Regarding the health and education sectors, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to ensure availability of world class facilities in these fields.

Talking about the tax and revenue sectors, the Prime Minister instructed to strictly implement the reforms in this regard to boost the tax collection in country.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker set up will concentrate on de-regulation process and independence for economic stability.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the economic condition of the country, who sought a detailed report regarding the reform process in every department.