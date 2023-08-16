Open Menu

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani Call On Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 03:08 PM

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

The two leaders have extended best wishes to the caretaker Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) Former Provincial Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday and felicitated him on assuming the office.

The two leaders extended best wishes to the caretaker Prime Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his gratitude to both the leaders.

Earlier, the PM expressed the resolve to take necessary steps to increase foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He was chairing different meetings pertaining to matters of various ministries in Islamabad on Tuesday

The Prime Minister also pledged commitment of the caretaker setup to ensure continuity of the policies aimed at revamping country's economy.

He said public welfare projects will continue without interruption.

Regarding the health and education sectors, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed to ensure availability of world class facilities in these fields.

Talking about the tax and revenue sectors, the Prime Minister instructed to strictly implement the reforms in this regard to boost the tax collection in country.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker set up will concentrate on de-regulation process and independence for economic stability.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the economic condition of the country, who sought a detailed report regarding the reform process in every department.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister World Education Independence Shakeel Best

Recent Stories

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

35 minutes ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

3 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

3 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

3 hours ago
‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

4 hours ago
 Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan