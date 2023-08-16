Mir Sarfraz Domki, Shakeel Durrani call on Caretaker PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Wednesday.

The two leaders congratulated the Caretaker PM on assuming the office and extended best wishes to him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister thanked both the leaders for their best wishes.