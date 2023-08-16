Mir Sarfraz Domki, Shakeel Durrani Call On Caretaker PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Wednesday.
The two leaders congratulated the Caretaker PM on assuming the office and extended best wishes to him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The caretaker prime minister thanked both the leaders for their best wishes.