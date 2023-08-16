Open Menu

Mir Sarfraz Domki, Shakeel Durrani Call On Caretaker PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Mir Sarfraz Domki, Shakeel Durrani call on Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki and Agha Shakeel Durrani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Wednesday.

The two leaders congratulated the Caretaker PM on assuming the office and extended best wishes to him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister thanked both the leaders for their best wishes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shakeel Media Best

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

2 hours ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

2 hours ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

3 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan