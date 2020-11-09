Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman gets bail after nine-month in jail

(@fidahassanain)

Supreme Court has granted bail to Jang and Geo owner Mir Shakeel ur Rehman against surety bond of Rs 10 million in land case of 1986.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Jang and Geo Owner Mir Shakeel ur Rehman in 1986 land case.

The court directed Mir Shakeel ur Rehman to deposit Rs 10 as surety bond to secure bail.

Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman was in jail for last 9 months in 33-year land case.

(More to Come)