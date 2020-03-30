UrduPoint.com
Mir Shakil Allowed To Enquire After His Ailing Brother

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Mir Shakil allowed to enquire after his ailing brother

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB has allowed owner of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman to inquire after the health of his seriously ill brother Mir Javed ur Rehman on humanitarian ground, following the request of his son Mir Ibrahim ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB has allowed owner of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman to inquire after the health of his seriously ill brother Mir Javed ur Rehman on humanitarian ground, following the request of his son Mir Ibrahim ur Rehman.

According to NAB press release, Mir Shakil has been allowed to go to Karachi for one day to meet his brother.

It said Mir Shakil will be in the custody of NAB and added the authority to grant the remandor otherwise during custody rested with the relevant court.

It said the accused or his family could contact the relevant court for getting transit remand.

