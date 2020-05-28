UrduPoint.com
Mir Shakil Bail Petition Adjourned Due To Bench Unavailability

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mir Shakil bail petition adjourned due to bench unavailability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The hearing of bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plot allotment case could not take place due to unavailability of the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench on Thursday.

A LHC bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem entrusted with hearing of NAB cases heard the petition earlier and issued notices to the Bureau for today (May 28).

However, due to unavailability of the bench, the hearing of Mir Shakil bail petition could not take place today and it was adjourned for indefinite period.

Meanwhile, the hearing of NAB cases has been entrusted to a new bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and it will hear the NAB cases from June 1, according to LHC roaster.

It is expected that the new bench will hear the petition filed by Mir Shakil in next weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrest and physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in JoharTown Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violationof the exemption policy in 1986.

