LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Jang group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) in illegal plots allotment case for another 22 days.

The court directed for producing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on expiry of remand term, July 21.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter after a brief hearing, wherein the NAB prosecutor and defence counsel appeared.

The jail authorities did not produce Mir Shakil before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others.

Besides, Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.

5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

Mir Shakil's bail petition is pending before the Lahore High Court and a division bench will hear the same on July 7.

The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife challenging arrestand physical remand of Mir Shakil.