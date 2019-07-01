Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani vows for provision facilities to masses in province

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Balochistan Development Authority Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Monday said incumbent provincial government is committed to provide all basic facilities to masses through laying network of development projects in respective areas of province on equality basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Balochistan Development Authority Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Monday said incumbent provincial government is committed to provide all basic facilities to masses through laying network of development projects in respective areas of province on equality basis.

"Progresses projects were included in the next budget 2019-20 by provincial regime and gave a gift to public through the historical budget of province", he said, adding fruits of next financial year 2019-20 would be reached gradually to people in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons. Mir Sikandar Khan said implementation of promises have been started which were done with the masses during general election by stakeholders.

Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said development schemes were included in the budget for Dera Murad Jamali areas including Tehsil Chithar and its other areas in which pavement of street roads, constructing of sewerage systems, and supply of clean water and provision of electricity transfers in order to address people issues, aiming to provide them relief in the area.

He said provincial government has presented balanced, people friendly and free tax budget under leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan because all development schemes were focused for addressing them according to situation of areas in provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for interest of province.