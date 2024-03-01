Mir Srafraz Bugti Elected As CM Balochistan Unopposed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Pakistan People’s Party Candidate Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday was elected Chief Minister of Balochistan unopposed as no other lawmaker submitted nominations paper for the post
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Candidate Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday was elected Chief Minister of Balochistan unopposed as no other lawmaker submitted nominations paper for the post.
The chief minister has pledged to take all parties on board for development and prosperity of the province and efforts would be made to improve governance and resolve other issues .
Talking to media persons in Balochistan Assembly while submitting his nomination papers, he said the Pakistan People’s Party believed in dialogue and always resolved the issues through negotiations.
He appealed to the disgruntled people to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country.
The chief minister emphasize the need of talks with opposition parties for development of the province and formation of sustainable solution of other issues.
He said that positive criticism would be welcomed and urged to avoid destructive politics in the broader interest of the country.
Sarfraz Bugti said consensus would be developed with opposition to bring Balochistan forward and his door would be always be opened for talks.
He said a road map would be shared for the sustainable development and resolving common challenges the province.
The chief minister (Elected unopposed) said that he had no idea regarding the two-and-a-half-year government formula.
He thanked to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for nominating him for the chief minister’s slot.
On the occasion, PPP Central Leader and Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Sanaullah Zehri congratulated the chief minister.
He said that the party would support Sarfraz Bugti fully as he did best work as the Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs.
PPP Provincial President, Mir Changez Khan Jamali said that his party secured a huge majority in the province.
APP/umr-ask
