Mir Tariq Mehmood Demands Central, Provincial Regime To Help Affected Farmers

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:33 PM

Mir Tariq Mehmood demands central, provincial regime to help affected farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent tribal leader and former provincial minister Mir Tariq Mehmood Khetran on Tuesday demanded of Federal and provincial governments to take measures to provide relief package to local farmers in the province.

He said the farmers' ready crops have been destroyed due to stormy winds, heavy hail and rain in different areas of the province including Barkhan, especially in Union Council Baghao.

He expressed these views in his statement issued here, saying that crops including wheat crop, Apple and apricot gardens, cherry, and seasonal pepper, potato and tomato crops were damaged due to heavy hail storms and farmer were facing millions of rupees losses after damaging their crops in the area.

He said the federal and provincial governments and other social and welfare agencies and donor organizations to take steps to help for the affected farmers.

He said the majority of people relied on agriculture in respective areas of the province including Barkhan while local farmers were suffering difficulties due to damaging their ready harvests by heavy hails storm in the area, saying that the global epidemic coronavirus was already causing great hardship for the people including farmers.

He said agriculture was the backbone of province, so therefore the government would take possible steps to assist affected farmers so that agriculture would be promoted for the interest of growers and province.

