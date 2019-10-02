Mir Zia Langove urges departments to play role for purging environmental pollution

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Langove on Wednesday urged all departments to play their key role for elimination of environmental pollution which is posing threat to human health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Langove on Wednesday urged all departments to play their key role for elimination of environmental pollution which is posing threat to human health.

He said on directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, a special campaign was started against air pollution in Quetta and its suburbs areas which was a positive sign of province, said a press release issued here.

"In this regard, he issued directives to traffic police that those vehicles including especially rickshaws, truck and other transport which are causing environmental pollution in Quetta City, a crackdown against them should be launched for ensuring controlling of air pollution", he said.

Provincial minister said clean environment and fresh air were vital for human life but in the present era, both were are not available, saying we were forced to live in polluted environment.

"Several people were suffering from diseases due to pollution which was a major obstacles for creating a healthy society", he said added containing dangerous particles in atmosphere causing environmental pollution and coal industries, garbage burning, vehicles some were main reason for contamination.

He maintained about 5.5 million people were being killed in worldwide every year owing to environmental pollution, adding traffic police along with other departments should play their role against environmental pollution.