Mir Zia pays homage to martyrs of nation

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longov on Friday paid glowing tribute to martyrs of security forces who had embraced martyrdom for protection of motherland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longov on Friday paid glowing tribute to martyrs of security forces who had embraced martyrdom for protection of motherland.

He also arranged the recitation of Holy Quran for martyrs of the nation on celebrating Defence Day, said press release issue here.

He said September 6 has special day of history of Pakistan because on this day, our brave Pak Army had showed bravery and defeated enemy on same day as they made history which was remembered in world.