Mir Zia Ullah Longove instructs PDMA, DCs to remain alert for coping rain, snowfall incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official and respective deputy commissioners (DCs) to remain high alert to cope rain and snowfall related incident in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official and respective deputy commissioners (DCs) to remain high alert to cope rain and snowfall related incident in province.

He made this directive while chairing a meeting of PDMA where Director Admin Faisal Panizai, Director Research & Development Aman Ullah, Control Room In-charge Dr. Imran, Deputy Director Ali Raza Khosa and other official were present.

Mir Zia Ullah said in this context, blankets, sweaters, shoes and other necessary goods were being dispatched in respective areas of province, aiming to provide relief to people in cold areas.

He said provincial government was taking all possible measures to facilitate common people in chilly weather and rain and snowfall in various areas of province for saving them cold weather, saying a salt of truck was already sent in snowfall related areas according to forecast of Met office, so that traffic smooth would be maintained in the areas during snowfalls.

He also instructed concerned officials, staffs of PDMA and deputy commissioners to remain alert to control any untoward situation during rain and snowfall in the areas, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said incumbent government believed on serving of people and in this regard, practical steps are being taken to ensure welfare of public in respective areas of province, saying province regime under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan is fully playing its role to develop province for removing backward of the areas.

"Hence, Chief Minister Balochistan along with his cabinet members is committed to strengthen economy of Balochistan for prosperity of people", he said.

Earlier, Minister Zia Ullah Longove was briefed about preparation measures of PDMA Sector in respective areas of province.