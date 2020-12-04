UrduPoint.com
Mir Ziaullah Condoles Demise Of Former PM Zafarullah Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Friday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In a condolence message, he also extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

He said former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was a senior politician of the country including Balcohistan, saying that his excellent services for development of the country would be remembered in Pakistan.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

