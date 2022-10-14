Mir Ziaullah Langu condemns blast in Mastung

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday strongly condemned the blast in the Kabu Dasht area of Mastung which left three dead and six injured

He also asked the deputy commissioner to submit a report of the incident soon and directed the concerned officials to enhance security measures to ensure the protection of public lives and their property which was the prime responsibility of the administration.

He expressed his concern over the increase in terrorism incidents in the area, saying that nefarious design of anti-peace elements on the auspice of external force would be foiled from the province for maintaining durable peace.

Langu said such a cowardly attack would not weaken the morale of citizens and security forces. "A gutless enemy could not achieve any goal through sabotage activities." He said enemies of Pakistan wanted to halt the development process in the country, especially in Balochistan through different conspiracies which would be foiled with the contribution of security forces and people.

He also extended his sympathy to the families of the victims, saying that in the hour of grief, the provincial government was standing with the families of the martyrs and the injured.

He also directed the health department to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The advisor also prayed for early recovery of the injured victims of the blast.

According to the Levies sources, the blast occurred when relatives of Muhammad Imran reached near Kabu (Dasht) area after receiving information that Imran was killed by unknown men and his body was dumped there. When they reached the area in two vehicles to take out his body, a powerful blast occurred near the vehicles, the sources said, adding that three people died and six received injuries in the incident.

According to the initial investigation, the blast was reported to be a remote-controlled bomb. Further investigation was underway.

