UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mir Ziaullah Longove Directs Administrations To Ensure Foolproof Security For Tablighi Ijtema In Sibi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Mir Ziaullah Longove directs administrations to ensure foolproof security for Tablighi Ijtema in Sibi

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove Thursday directed district administration to ensure foolproof security of annual Tablighi Ijtema which was started today in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove Thursday directed district administration to ensure foolproof security of annual Tablighi Ijtema which was started today in Sibi.

He said security forces personnel would be enhanced for strict checking at entry and exit points of the area in order to control any untoward situation in the area, said a press release issued here.

Ziaullah Longove said traffic police should take possible measures for betterment of traffic in the area in order to provide maximum facilities to preachers during the Ijtema, saying no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken against those staffs and officials found absent from their duties.

He said thousands of people would come across the country including various areas of Balochistan to attend the Tablighi Ijtema for promotion of islam and praying stability of the country.

"An emergency could be imposed in district headquarters hospital for provision of healthcare facilities to the people", he marked, and urged citizens and preachers to cooperate with local administrations and respect traffic law for smooth traffic in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Traffic Sibi From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

OSCE Chair Says Normandy Talks Resumption 'Right' ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to prepare ma ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Waste Management Compnay MD reviews cleanli ..

2 minutes ago

War not solution to Kashmir issue: Chief Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Dysfunctional tube-well cause of water shortage

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.