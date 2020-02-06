Mir Ziaullah Longove directs administrations to ensure foolproof security for Tablighi Ijtema in Sibi

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove Thursday directed district administration to ensure foolproof security of annual Tablighi Ijtema which was started today in Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove Thursday directed district administration to ensure foolproof security of annual Tablighi Ijtema which was started today in Sibi.

He said security forces personnel would be enhanced for strict checking at entry and exit points of the area in order to control any untoward situation in the area, said a press release issued here.

Ziaullah Longove said traffic police should take possible measures for betterment of traffic in the area in order to provide maximum facilities to preachers during the Ijtema, saying no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken against those staffs and officials found absent from their duties.

He said thousands of people would come across the country including various areas of Balochistan to attend the Tablighi Ijtema for promotion of islam and praying stability of the country.

"An emergency could be imposed in district headquarters hospital for provision of healthcare facilities to the people", he marked, and urged citizens and preachers to cooperate with local administrations and respect traffic law for smooth traffic in the area.