Miraj Gul appointed as NTC MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal government has appointed Miraj Gul as managing director (MD) of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), MP-1 scale, under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication.

According to the notification issued here by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday, he was appointed on a contract basis for a period of three years.

Miraj Gul, was serving as acting NTC MD for the last couple of months. He had also served as chief technology officer in the organization.

The federal cabinet, over a month before, had formally given approval for the appointment of Miraj Gul as NTC MD.