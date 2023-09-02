Open Menu

Miran Shah Operation Martyrs To Be Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 04:51 PM

Miran Shah operation martyrs to be laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced, shahadat, while fighting gallantly against terrorists during Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan were offered at Bannu.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday, the martyrs identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) would be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.

Senior serving military and civil officials and public attended the funeral prayers.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

