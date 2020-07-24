Mireille Zieseniss appointed new spokesperson for US Embassy

The Embassy of the United States in Islamabad appointed Mireille Zieseniss as its new spokesperson to facilitate media and carry out related activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Embassy of the United States in Islamabad appointed Mireille Zieseniss as its new spokesperson to facilitate media and carry out related activities.

She has replaced Joe Wierichs, who had completed his tenure, said a US embassy press release here on Friday.

Appointed on July 22, 2020, Mireille Zieseniss would facilitate media interviews, press briefings and other activities with the ambassador, embassy officers and visiting US government officials. Zieseniss comes to Embassy in Islamabad following postings as the Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the US Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Director of the US State Department's Regional Media Hub in Brussels, and other diplomatic assignments in Afghanistan, Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Washington DC.

She began her State Department career in 2006. Hailing from Miami, Florida, Mireille Zieseniss holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri and a Master's Degree in Sociology from the University of Florida.