Mirpur, Adjoining Areas Lash With Windstorms & Downpours

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The local population took a sigh of relief after Mercury fell down to a considerable extent in this lake district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir that lashed with heavy rainfall followed by a speedy windstorm on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local Met Office, after about a 3-week pause of rising, scorching heat, Mirpur was lashed with heavy thunderstorms coupled with devastating rainstorms, partially paralyzing daily life for several hours and reducing the temperature to a greater extent. 

Followed by a speedy thunderstorm, the torrential downpour fell, and the midsummer scorching heat turned the weather much more pleasant.

Life was partially affected in various upper reaches of AJK, especially in the top mountainous scenic Leepa and Neelam vallies, following reported land slidings caused by the melting of snow at the higher reaches of the scenic vallies, besides downpours in the plains of the state.

Mirpur lashed with the unexpected heavy downpour since Wednesday, coupled with a wind storm affecting the electricity, roads, and telecommunication systems in various parts of the district.

There are also reports of the perishing of the seasonal standing crops besides trees and electricity poles at several kacha places in the division because of the wind storm. The telecom and electricity systems were particularly affected in Mirpur city on Wednesday afternoon as a result of the intermittent rainfall, which continued until tonight.

The heavy rainfall made the weather much more pleasant. Kacha houses were also partially affected in various areas, including slums, which are also considered to be the most affected residential abodes because of the sudden heavy downpour that was also reported in various other parts of AJK.

More rain is expected to continue during the next 24 hours, according to the forecast by the Met Office.

