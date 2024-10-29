Open Menu

Mirpur-AJK Achieves 35% Of Anti-polio Drive Target On First Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) achieved 35% of its total target on the first day.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Fida Hussain, The campaign which was launched simultaneously across the country including AJK on Monday, aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five against polio.

Dr. Fida Hussain stated that the district has been divided into 49 union councils/wards and trained supervisors have been appointed to oversee the vaccination process.

A total of 439 mobile teams and 41 fixed centers at health facilities have been deployed to administer polio drops to the targeted 76,656 children.

The health official emphasized the importance of public cooperation and the involvement of public and private schools in the success of the campaign.

He appealed to the community to support the polio teams and ensure that no child is left unvaccinated as this is a national obligation.

Dr. Fida Hussain noted that no polio cases have been reported in AJK so far and the continued success of the campaign depends on the combined efforts of the government, the health department and the public.

