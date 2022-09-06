Mirpur AJK congregation pays rich tribute to the martyrs, ghazis of Indo-Pak war-1965

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Sep, 2022 ):The bleeding Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, speakers on Tuesday while paying rich tributes to the martyrs as well as ghazis of historic India-Pakistan war of 1965, said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom, was infact the movement for completion of Pakistan.

The simple but impressive ceremony was hosted by the Convener Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association with coordination of other local social and political organizations including the PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter's President Munir Hussain Chaudhry and others here on Tuesday to mark the defense day of Pakistan.

AJK Government's Secretary Information (Retd) Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate was the chief guest at the ceremony presided over by Central President Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists – illustrious Kashmiri journalist Hafiz Maqsood Mirpur.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers including Shoukat Majeed Mallick, PPP SB AJK President Muneer Hussain Chaudhry, Convener JKFMA Altaf Hamid Rao, President JKUJ Hafiz Maqsood Mirpur, Sr. Journalist Sohrab Ahmed Khan, former President Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Sajaad Jaraal and others said that September 6 - the Defense Day of Pakistan was the day of renewal of the pledge by entire nation to remain alert and vigilant to make the defense of the country in case of any threat from across the frontiers.

They vowed"People of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of LoC will make the defense of inch after inch of Pakistan in case of any of impending Indian aggression against the boundaries of the country from across the frontiers including the Line of Control in disputed Jammu & Kashmir state." Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars speakers termed the Defense Day of Pakistan as the Defense Day of Kashmir because Jammu Kashmir people were determined to continue their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from India's unlawful occupation reach to its logical end.

Speakers reiterated the determination of the Kashmiris, dwelling either side of the line of control and rest of the world, to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke in all circumstances to translate the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality – since Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they (Kashmiris) were bent upon to achieve the final goal to this direction – come what may, they added.

Expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation human rights in the bleeding valley of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir following the continual indefinite curfew, lock-down and communication blockade and other heavy restrictions by over a million of Indian occupying forces, speakers called upon the United Nations and the global human rights organizations to immediate move for intervening to save the lives of the innocent freedom-loving Kashmiri population who have been caged since over past one year in to their houses by the fascist and hardliner Indian-Prime minister Modi-led military, para military and puppets state administration for their "crime" of raising revolt against the long forced and unlawful Indian rule over their motherland.

Speaking on this occasion – the Chief guest Shoukat Majeed Mallick Advocate, Retired Secretary Information of AJK government , called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive Indian posture in the region to avert rising threat of nuclear conflict in the region.

He also called for performance of due role by UNO and the human rights and freedom loving comity of nations to intervene for ensuring early peaceful solution of the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir to pave the way for restoration of peace in this strife-riddled part of South Asia.

Similar special ceremonies to observe the defense day were held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day in other parts of the district. They offered fateha for the departed souls including the martyrs of War 1965 besides other martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of maintaining defense, sovereignty and independence of Pakistan.

People from various parts of AJK also visited the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars at the places close to their respective home stations including in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offered fateha.