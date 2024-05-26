Mirpur AJK hosts 'Give Way to Ambulance' walk to raise awareness among masses

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Under the spirit of raising awareness among the masses about instantly clearing the way for ambulances while driving, a grand walk titled "Give Way to Ambulance" was held here Sunday under the auspices of Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital.

Besides a squad of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff, and prominent personalities from various sections of civil society, social workers and volunteers from various NGOs participated in the walk led by Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Sardar Aamar Aziz Khan, ADC (G) Mirpur Yasir Mahmood, MS New City Teaching Hospital, Dr. Shahzad Ghazanfar, Dr. Majid Altaf, AMS Div. Teaching Hospital, and Deputy MS DHQ Hospital Mirpur Lady Dr. Maria Zulfiqar.

Trade union leader Raja Khalid Mahmood, Divisional PID AJK acting chief Javed Malik, Syed Rajab Shah, and other medical and paramedical staff of the hospital.

APP Correspondent reports from Mirpur that participants of the walk started from the DHQ Hospital Complex and were holding placards bearing slogans in support of the significance of giving way to ambulances to ensure the earliest arrival to the concerned to save the life of the patient aboard the ambulance.

Addressing the participants of the walk speakers, including the ADC (G) Yasir Mahmood, Medical Superintendent Mirpur Teaching Hospital Dr.

Sardar Aamer Aziz, DMS DHQ Hospital Dr. Maria Zulfiqar, Dr. Majid Altaf, AMS Div. Teaching Hospital, MS New City Teaching Hospital Dr. Shahzad Ghazanfar, and others, while highlighting the importance of giving way to ambulances, said that vehicles moving before ambulances should move left and drive slowly so that ambulances and other emergency vehicles can speed up through the right lane. All drivers and people should be well aware of how ambulances can speed up in congested traffic.

"Whenever you hear the siren of any emergency vehicle (ambulance, fire brigade, or police vehicle), all vehicles should give a left signal," speakers emphasized.

Speakers, including experts, advised that the e-lane vehicle should slow down to make space for the right-lane vehicle to safely come to the left lane, leaving the right lane free to speed up the ambulance.

"A standard message can reduce the confusion and ensure that ambulances and other emergency vehicles are speeding to save lives and reach for rescue operations," MS Dr. Aamar Aziz further underlined.

Emphasizing becoming an ambulance rescuer, Dr. Aamer said, "One can become an ambulance rescuer and undergo training so whenever you see an ambulance stuck in traffic, you are aware of how to make way for the ambulance so it can speed up and a life is saved,"

